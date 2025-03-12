Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUVGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.05 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 1277184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,568,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,044,000 after acquiring an additional 251,216 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 140,209.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 183,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 39,327.5% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 100,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 100,285 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.