Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.05 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 1277184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,568,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,044,000 after acquiring an additional 251,216 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 140,209.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 183,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 39,327.5% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 100,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 100,285 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

