Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 2060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

Klépierre Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

