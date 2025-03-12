GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $11.20. 289,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 162,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on GH Research in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GH Research from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

GH Research Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $590.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also

