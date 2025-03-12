Reviewing Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) & Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BSPM)

Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BSPM – Get Free Report) and Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Lifecore Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Biostar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Lifecore Biomedical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Biostar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.85, indicating that its stock price is 285% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifecore Biomedical has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostar Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lifecore Biomedical 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Biostar Pharmaceuticals and Lifecore Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lifecore Biomedical has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.42%. Given Lifecore Biomedical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lifecore Biomedical is more favorable than Biostar Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Biostar Pharmaceuticals and Lifecore Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostar Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Lifecore Biomedical -12.52% -315.23% -12.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biostar Pharmaceuticals and Lifecore Biomedical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostar Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lifecore Biomedical $130.86 million 1.82 $12.01 million ($0.56) -11.48

Lifecore Biomedical has higher revenue and earnings than Biostar Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Lifecore Biomedical beats Biostar Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostar Pharmaceuticals

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical products for various diseases and conditions in the People's Republic of China. The company principally offers Xin Ao Xing Oleanolic Acid capsule, an OTC medicine for chronic hepatitis B. It also provides 12 other OTC products and 17 prescription-based pharmaceuticals. The company's OTC products also comprise Ganwang compound paracetamol and amantadine hydrochloride capsule for the relief of common cold, runny nose, sore throat, headache, and fever; Tianqi Dysmenorrhea capsule, a traditional Chinese medicine used for pain and other symptoms associated with menstruation; Deafness Tongqiao pills for hepatobiliary Huosheng, head swelling, deafness and tinnitus, ear pus, dry stool, and urine-yellow; Wenweishu capsules for the treatment of chronic gastritis and pain of epigastric cold; Zhitongtougu ointment for treating joint pain, swelling, tenderness, or dysfunction; and Chuzhang Zehaifu tablets for cataract. Its prescription pharmaceutical products include Danshen granules; Taohuasan pediatric medicines; Jingang tablets; Danxiang Rhinitis tablets; Yanlixiao capsules; Piracetam tablets; Huangyangning tablets; Hyperthyroidism capsules; Fosfomycin Calcium capsules; Qianlietong capsules; Yituo Erythromycin particles; Danshen tablets; Muxiang Shunqi pills; Sifangwei capsules; and Aspirin Enteric-coated tablets. The company also operates a Website that serves as Internet-based China Hepatitis Internet hospital, which offers HBV patients with information on HBV and treatment options, as well as methods to purchase HBV medicines. Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sells its products through distributors and a network of sales people in approximately 28 provinces. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Xianyang, the People's Republic of China.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures. It also provides services, such as technology development, material component changes, analytical method development, formulation development, pilot studies, stability studies, process validation, and production of materials for clinical studies to its partners for HA-based and non-HA based aseptically formulated and filled products. The company was formerly known as Landec Corporation and changed its name to Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. in November 2022. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Chaska, Minnesota.

