Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 137266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

