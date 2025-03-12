Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.47 and last traded at $103.35, with a volume of 41813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.83.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.23. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.