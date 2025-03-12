Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,764,700 shares, an increase of 3,821.6% from the February 13th total of 96,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,780,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Atos Stock Performance

Atos stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,554. Atos has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.53.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

