Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IVE opened at $188.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $176.09 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.