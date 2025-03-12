Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 395 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after acquiring an additional 655,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after acquiring an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,261,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $362.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.71.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.