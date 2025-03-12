Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 7.0% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.