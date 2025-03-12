Capasso Planning Partners LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.