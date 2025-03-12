Bender Robert & Associates Sells 17,145 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,145 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 3.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 876.8% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $319.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $480.94.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

