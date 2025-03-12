Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 437554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 97,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 656,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 57,640 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.