Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.68. 42,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 240,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $535.46 million, a P/E ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.48). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Scholastic by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 209,524 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Scholastic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 195,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 317,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 142,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 434,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

