Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.68. 42,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 240,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.
Scholastic Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $535.46 million, a P/E ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.48). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.
