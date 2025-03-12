SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Short Interest Up 341.4% in February

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 341.4% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SGI Enhanced Core ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SGI Enhanced Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USDX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. 213,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,274. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Cuts Dividend

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th.

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

