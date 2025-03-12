Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 79,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,146. Stabilis Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Stabilis Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Stabilis Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares during the period. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

See Also

