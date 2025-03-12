NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Short Interest Update

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, an increase of 429.2% from the February 13th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

QQQI stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,295. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.09. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.6138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

