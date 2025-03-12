NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Short Interest Update

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, an increase of 429.2% from the February 13th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
QQQI stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,295. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.09. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $54.47.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.6138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th.
About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF
The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.
