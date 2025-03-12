Dunelm Group plc (DNLMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3703 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 17.6% increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Stories

