Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) is Moors & Cabot Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 3.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.33% of Texas Pacific Land worth $82,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,326.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,335.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,199.52. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $509.39 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

