FY2028 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S Lifted by William Blair

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.02. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 29.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 206,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 25.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

