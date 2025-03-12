SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,584,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,496,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $269.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.79. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $198.94 and a 12-month high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

