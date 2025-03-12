GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after buying an additional 463,286 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after buying an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

