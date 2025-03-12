Bender Robert & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.0% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Starbucks stock opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

