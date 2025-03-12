Glaxis Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. GE Vernova makes up 1.8% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 5.0 %

GEV opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.88.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.02.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

