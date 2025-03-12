Capasso Planning Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,603,000 after purchasing an additional 249,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,811,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,330,000 after buying an additional 80,162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,868,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 324,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $121.19 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.80.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

