OFI Invest Asset Management Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Elevance Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $423.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.54 and a 200-day moving average of $431.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

