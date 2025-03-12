Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.