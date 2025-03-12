Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $34,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,677,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,398,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after acquiring an additional 844,917 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,666,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 458,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,453,000 after acquiring an additional 262,804 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

