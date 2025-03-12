Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 387,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.