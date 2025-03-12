VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Releases Earnings Results

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. VNET Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

VNET Group Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ VNET opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities raised VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.10 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VNET Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

