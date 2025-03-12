Video Game Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 9th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares issued by companies that develop, publish, or distribute video games and related products. They offer investors exposure to the dynamic entertainment and technology sectors, where market trends, consumer demand, and innovation can significantly influence performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,897,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,661,339. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.35. The firm has a market cap of $736.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,048,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,962. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,505. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,747. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.40 and a beta of 1.08. TKO Group has a one year low of $79.32 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,982. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.95. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $209.79.

