Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Guild Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up about 3.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

