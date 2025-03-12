Windle Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Windle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up about 3.7% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 327.55%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

