King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.67 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $858,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $202.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.17. The company has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

