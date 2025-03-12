Short Interest in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Rises By 5,925.3%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, an increase of 5,925.3% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ESGL Stock Performance

ESGL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,551. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. ESGL has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

