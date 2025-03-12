Short Interest in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Rises By 5,925.3%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, an increase of 5,925.3% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ESGL Stock Performance
ESGL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,551. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. ESGL has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
About ESGL
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ESGL
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.