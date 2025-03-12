Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 529,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 339,894 shares.The stock last traded at $65.64 and had previously closed at $67.27.

The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Korn Ferry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 828.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.