Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Increases By 14,000.0%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 14,000.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 89,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,041. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

