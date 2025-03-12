Short Interest in Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Grows By 50,985.0%

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,021,700 shares, a growth of 50,985.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,217.0 days.
Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance
Shares of DHGAF remained flat at $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. Domain Holdings Australia has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $2.54.
About Domain Holdings Australia
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Domain Holdings Australia
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Domain Holdings Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domain Holdings Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.