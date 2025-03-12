Short Interest in Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Grows By 50,985.0%

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,021,700 shares, a growth of 50,985.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,217.0 days.

Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance

Shares of DHGAF remained flat at $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. Domain Holdings Australia has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Get Domain Holdings Australia alerts:

About Domain Holdings Australia

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Domain Holdings Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domain Holdings Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.