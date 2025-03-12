Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 39.0% increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Shares of EDV traded down C$0.49 on Wednesday, hitting C$30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,764. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.35. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$25.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDV. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Endeavour Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

