NBT Bank N A NY Increases Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 120.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.2 %

BUD opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.