Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 564 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

