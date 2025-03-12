Pharming Group (PHGUF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Pharming Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter.
Pharming Group Stock Down 12.6 %
OTCMKTS:PHGUF opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.91. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
