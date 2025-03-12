Pharming Group (PHGUF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Pharming Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter.

Pharming Group Stock Down 12.6 %

OTCMKTS:PHGUF opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.91. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

