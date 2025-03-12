Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

BLDP stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $359.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $1.20 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.77.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

