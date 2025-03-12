Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

