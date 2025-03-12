Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $888,000 Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,146,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,644,000 after purchasing an additional 703,231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,605,000 after buying an additional 118,104 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,875,000. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,603,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after buying an additional 694,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,104,000.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

