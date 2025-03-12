Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Strong-Buy” Rating

TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on EDR. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Stock Up 24.7 %
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Beyond a Market Correction, Moves to Make Now
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Dividend Picks Standing Strong as Bond Yields Fall
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.