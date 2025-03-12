Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Strong-Buy” Rating

TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EDR. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.75.

EDR stock opened at C$6.52 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$2.74 and a 12 month high of C$7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.58.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

