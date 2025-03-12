137,618 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,709,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,716 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,374,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,679 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,981,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,914,000 after purchasing an additional 889,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,962,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,832,000 after buying an additional 758,893 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

WFC stock opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.