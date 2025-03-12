RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 133507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RecycLiCo Battery Materials
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.