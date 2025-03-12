Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 9,404 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $85,200.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,707,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,827,467.56. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,688 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $82,622.88.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,406 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $100,417.90.

On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $84,766.96.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $76,864.44.

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $94,176.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,856 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $149,783.36.

On Thursday, February 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $113,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,507 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $75,445.35.

On Thursday, January 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,942 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $112,264.92.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,761 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $92,516.16.

NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 126,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 305.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

