Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 94.9% in February

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santos Trading Up 0.9 %

SSLZY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. 422,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Santos has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

Santos Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

